PM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Labourers In Turbat, Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PM condemns terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, grieved over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister posted on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism.”

