ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of his Special Assistant Ahad Cheema's mother.

In his condolence message, the prime minister said that the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss for her children.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.