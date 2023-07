(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the aunt of his Special Assistant Atta Tarar and the sister-in-law of former President Rafiq Tarar.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family, the PM Office said.