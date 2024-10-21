PM condoles death of Balochistan MPA Patrick Sant Masih

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed condolence over the death of the Member of Balochistan Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Patrick Sant Masih.

Praying for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss, the prime minister said that the late Patrick Sant Masih had rendered unforgettable services for the public welfare besides effectively representing the Christian community, according to a PM Office press release.