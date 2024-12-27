PM Condoles Death Of Brother Of British PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday conveyed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the passing of his younger brother.
In a post on social platform X, he said, "I wish to convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the passing of his younger brother. My thoughts and prayers are with Prime Minister Starmer and his family in this difficult hour."
