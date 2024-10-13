(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the death of Wu Bangguo, former Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) and former Vice Premier of China.

Remembering him as an "outstanding" leader of the CPC and a "true friend of Pakistan", he said the late Wu Bangguo made a profound contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China.

"His visit to Pakistan in 2006 remains a significant milestone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of China in this difficult moment," Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote on his X timeline.

Born in 1941, Wu had served as a member of the Political Bureau and a member of the Secretariat of the 14th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a member of the Political Bureau of the 15th CPC Central Committee, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 16th and 17th central committees of the CPC, vice premier of the State Council, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the 10th and 11th NPCs.