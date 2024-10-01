(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condoled the death of Khizar Hayat Dar, the elder brother of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief over demise of Khizar Hayat Dar, and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release.