ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the mother of the former mayor of Rawalpindi and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Sardar Naseem.

The prime minister in a condolence message termed the loss of a mother as irreparable and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

He also prayed for the patience of the bereaved family.