ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the brother of former Federal minister Moula Bux Chandio.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of courage to the bereaved family.