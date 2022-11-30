UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles Death Of Former Chinese President

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of the former President of China, Jiang Zemin.

The prime minister said the late Chinese president was a wise leader and a statesman who was regarded in Pakistan as a great friend.

"In Pakistan, we fondly remember him as a great friend who made valuable contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China relations," he posted in a tweet.

China's former leader Jiang Zemin, who steered the country through a transformational era from the late 1980s and into the new millennium, died at the age of 96, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

