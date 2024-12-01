PM Condoles Death Of Former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan People's Party's former member of the National Assembly Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in a traffic accident.
The prime minister, in a press statement issued by the PM Office, offered his condolences to the family members of the late Syed Ali Hassan Gilani.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.
