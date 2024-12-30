Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Former US President Jimmy Carter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PM condoles death of former US President Jimmy Carter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of the former President of the United States of America Jimmy Carter.

The prime minister, in a social media post on X, extended sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the American people.

"Saddened to learn of the passing away of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter...

He will long be remembered for his humility and statesmanship as well as his advocacy for global peace and contribution to humanitarian causes," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the USA (1977 to 1981) and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace prize, died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

He was 100, the longest-lived president in US history, the Carter Center announced in a statement.

Related Topics

USA Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Died Georgia United States Sunday Post Family

Recent Stories

Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA Internation ..

Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

5 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philipp ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

2 hours ago
 Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

2 hours ago
 Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in N ..

Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

3 hours ago
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun C ..

ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..

10 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ sup ..

GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon

11 hours ago
 UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Ope ..

UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

12 hours ago
 Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

13 hours ago
 117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

15 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan