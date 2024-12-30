PM Condoles Death Of Former US President Jimmy Carter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of the former President of the United States of America Jimmy Carter.
The prime minister, in a social media post on X, extended sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the American people.
"Saddened to learn of the passing away of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter...
He will long be remembered for his humility and statesmanship as well as his advocacy for global peace and contribution to humanitarian causes," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the USA (1977 to 1981) and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace prize, died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.
He was 100, the longest-lived president in US history, the Carter Center announced in a statement.
