(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Asim Jameel, son of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Asim Jameel, son of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

"The sudden death of Maulana Tariq Jameel's son is very saddening. May Allah make no one suffer the pain of the death of a child," the prime minister wrote on X.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of the departed soul and patience to his family.