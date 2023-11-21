Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Mother Of MQM Leader Khalid Maqbool

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the mother of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

"We share the grief with the family of Mr.

Khalid Maqbool and offer condolences to them," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

