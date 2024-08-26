Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PM condoles death of MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his condolences and sadness over the passing away of Provincial Assembly member Rana Afzaal Hussain, brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Rana Tanveer Hussain to express condolences over the death of his elder brother.

The prime minister said that the contributions of senior politician Rana Afzaal Hussain, who was also father of National Assembly member Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, would be remembered.

He said that the contributions of Rana Afzaal Hussain would be remembered with deep respect.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Sad

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

25 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

25 minutes ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

25 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

37 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

37 minutes ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

37 minutes ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

51 minutes ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

51 minutes ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

51 minutes ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

51 minutes ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

51 minutes ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan