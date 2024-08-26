PM Condoles Death Of MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his condolences and sadness over the passing away of Provincial Assembly member Rana Afzaal Hussain, brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.
Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Rana Tanveer Hussain to express condolences over the death of his elder brother.
The prime minister said that the contributions of senior politician Rana Afzaal Hussain, who was also father of National Assembly member Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, would be remembered.
He said that the contributions of Rana Afzaal Hussain would be remembered with deep respect.
