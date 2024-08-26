PM Condoles Death Of Pakistani Pilgrims In Iran Bus Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of Pakistani pilgrims in a bus accident that took place in southern Iran on Sunday night.
Praying for the departed souls and the bereaved families, he instructed Pakistan's embassy in Iran to cooperate with the family members of the deceased and make arrangements for the timely repatriation of dead bodies.
He also directed the embassy to take care of the injured and ensure their medical treatment.
According to the media reports, at least three people were killed and 48 others wounded when a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed into a truck late on Sunday on the main road between Neyriz city in Fars province.
This is the second road mishap in less than a week involving Pakistani pilgrims as earlier, 28 Pakistani pilgrims were killed in a bus accident in Iran’s Yazd city.
