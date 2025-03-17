Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed sorrow over the death of Pakistan’s tallest person Naseer Soomro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed sorrow over the death of Pakistan’s tallest person Naseer Soomro.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of Naseer Soomro in Jannah and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.

He said in this hour of grief sympathies of the whole nation were with the family of Naseer Soomro.