PM condoles death of PML-N AJK leader Chaudhary Uzair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former senior minister Chaudhary Muhammad Uzair.

Praying for peace for the departed soul and patience for his family, the prime minister remembered him as an active politician in AJK politics.

With the death of Chaudhary Uzair, the AJK politics has become bereft of a shining star, the prime minister remarked.