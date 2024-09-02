Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Punjab Governor's Mother-in-law

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PM condoles death of Punjab governor's mother-in-law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of the mother-in-law of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release.

