PM Condoles Death Of Punjab Governor's Mother-in-law
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of the mother-in-law of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.
The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release.
