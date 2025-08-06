PM condoles death of renowned civil servant GM Sikandar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolences on the passing of renowned civil servant GM Sikandar.

The prime minister, in a statement, paid tribute to the invaluable services of the late GM Sikandar for the Government of Pakistan, spanning 39 years.

He said that the deceased's contributions in the fields of education, administration, and particularly in the social sector will always be remembered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.