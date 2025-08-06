Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Renowned Civil Servant GM Sikandar

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

PM condoles death of renowned civil servant GM Sikandar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed condolences on the passing of renowned civil servant GM Sikandar.

The prime minister, in a statement, paid tribute to the invaluable services of the late GM Sikandar for the Government of Pakistan, spanning 39 years.

He said that the deceased's contributions in the fields of education, administration, and particularly in the social sector will always be remembered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

3 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

10 hours ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

12 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

12 hours ago
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

12 hours ago
 2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

13 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

13 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

13 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan