PM condoles death of Saeedullah Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Hafeezullah Niazi and Inamullah Niazi and offered condolence over the death of their brother Saeedullah Niazi.

The premier prayed to the Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the deceased and grant courage to the bereaved family members.

PM Shehbaz Shairf said, "Our sympathies are with the family members of the deceased in this difficult time."