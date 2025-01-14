PM Condoles Death Of Sardar Akhtar Mengal's Brother
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 08:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Zafarullah Mengal, the son of late Sardar Attaullah Mengal and brother of Sardar Akhtar Mengal.
The prime minister, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles death of Sardar Akhtar Mengal's brother3 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes timely completion of development projects in Chakwal9 hours ago
-
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana9 hours ago
-
New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kharan9 hours ago
-
Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individuals9 hours ago
-
WASA MD for strictly implementing desilting schedule9 hours ago
-
The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour writer Rasool Memon on Jan 1810 hours ago
-
PTI founder accused of dodging justice in £190 million case: Bilal Azhar Kayani10 hours ago
-
PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to allow CM's aides to head committees, commissions10 hours ago
-
Political dialogue key to overcoming national challenges: Senator Afnan10 hours ago
-
ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, celebrating cultural diversity and artistic excellenc ..10 hours ago
-
Malala wraps up Pakistan visit on note to advance girls’ education10 hours ago