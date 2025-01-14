Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Sardar Akhtar Mengal's Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 08:50 AM

PM condoles death of Sardar Akhtar Mengal's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Zafarullah Mengal, the son of late Sardar Attaullah Mengal and brother of Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

The prime minister, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

