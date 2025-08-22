PM Condoles Death Of Saudi Prince Fahd Bin Muqrin's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolences on the passing of the mother of Saudi Prince Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his condolence to the Saudi royal family.
He also prayed for the peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2025
SK Hydro expands flagship education program
PTI always created hurdles in dialogue: Rana
PERA launches operation against encroachments in Chiniot
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition
ECP announces by-elections in three Faisalabad constituencies on Oct 5
Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to Kidney patients: DC
Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender
Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat
NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad from Aug 24-28
SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Fahd bin Muqrin's mother6 minutes ago
-
Notorious dacoit killed in police encounter in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Indian military occupation turns Kashmir into valley of death, despair & widows: report says1 hour ago
-
NDMA orders evacuation along Sutlej River as Harike flow surges past 111,000 cusecs9 hours ago
-
Pakistan gifts replica of iconic Fasting Buddha to Cambodia’s National Museum10 hours ago
-
SK Hydro expands flagship education program10 hours ago
-
PTI always created hurdles in dialogue: Rana10 hours ago
-
PERA launches operation against encroachments in Chiniot10 hours ago
-
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition11 hours ago
-
ECP announces by-elections in three Faisalabad constituencies on Oct 510 hours ago
-
Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender11 hours ago
-
Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat11 hours ago