Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Saudi Prince Fahd Bin Muqrin's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 10:10 AM

PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Fahd bin Muqrin's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolences on the passing of the mother of Saudi Prince Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his condolence to the Saudi royal family.

He also prayed for the peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2025

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2025

1 hour ago
 SK Hydro expands flagship education program

SK Hydro expands flagship education program

10 hours ago
 PTI always created hurdles in dialogue: Rana

PTI always created hurdles in dialogue: Rana

10 hours ago
 PERA launches operation against encroachments in C ..

PERA launches operation against encroachments in Chiniot

10 hours ago
 Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Cle ..

Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition

11 hours ago
ECP announces by-elections in three Faisalabad con ..

ECP announces by-elections in three Faisalabad constituencies on Oct 5

10 hours ago
 Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to ..

Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to Kidney patients: DC

11 hours ago
 Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering procl ..

Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender

11 hours ago
 Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissio ..

Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat

11 hours ago
 NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karac ..

NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad from Aug 24-28

11 hours ago
 SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas

SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan