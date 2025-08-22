ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolences on the passing of the mother of Saudi Prince Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his condolence to the Saudi royal family.

He also prayed for the peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.