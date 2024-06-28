Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Saudi Prince Mansour Bin Saud's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM

PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud's mother

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep sorrow over death of mother of Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep sorrow over death of mother of Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.

"My heartfelt condolences are with His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz and the Royal Family," he wrote on his official 'X' account.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

