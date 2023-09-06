PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday condoled the demise of Secretary Interior Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The prime minister, in a message, prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Abdulllah Khan Sumbal was a very capable officer and his services for the country were exemplary.

His demise was a huge loss for the Civil Service of Pakistan, he added.