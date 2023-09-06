Open Menu

PM Condoles Death Of Secretary Interior

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 10:32 PM

PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday condoled the demise of Secretary Interior Abdullah Khan Sumbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday condoled the demise of Secretary Interior Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The prime minister, in a message, prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Abdulllah Khan Sumbal was a very capable officer and his services for the country were exemplary.

His demise was a huge loss for the Civil Service of Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Family

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National G ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National Guard Commander

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses Cooperation with Ministry of I ..

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates annual Tolerance Fo ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates annual Tolerance Forum

34 minutes ago
 Emirates International Endurance Village hosts thr ..

Emirates International Endurance Village hosts three races in Bucharest

1 hour ago
 Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash i ..

Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash its green growth

1 hour ago
 PPP Ulema, Mashaikh Wing observes Defence Day

PPP Ulema, Mashaikh Wing observes Defence Day

1 hour ago
Nation united alongside armed force to thwart 'evi ..

Nation united alongside armed force to thwart 'evil designs' against Pakistan: M ..

1 hour ago
 Stocks waver on renewed inflation fears

Stocks waver on renewed inflation fears

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions of 97 PTI workers to trial co ..

1 hour ago
 CTP devise traffic plan for chehlum Hazrat Imam Hu ..

CTP devise traffic plan for chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S)

1 hour ago
 Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on careta ..

Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on caretaker minister

1 hour ago
 KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum w ..

KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum wages of laborers from Rs. 2500 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan