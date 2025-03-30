PM Condoles Death Of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep
grief and sorrow over the death of Assistant Attorney General (AAG) of
Pakistan Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai.
He prayed to the Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of departed soul.
The premier said that services of late Shahbaz Ahmad Khan for the country
would always be remembered.
“May Allah grant the departed soul a high rank in Jannat ul Firdaus,” he prayed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
USC to introduce new utility ghee brand6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police devise special security plan for Eid days6 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading16 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
Indian forces continue raids at residences of JI, other Hurriyat activists in IIOJK45 minutes ago
-
Silence takes over Islamabad as most residents head to hometowns for Eid celebrations1 hour ago
-
About 122 mln faithful throng to Makkah, Madinah mosques during this Ramazan1 hour ago
-
IIOJK experiences significant drop in Eid shopping due to economic stress2 hours ago
-
Peace agreement finalized in Kurram11 hours ago
-
Hanif assures to provide modern facilities in railway sector12 hours ago
-
President Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six terrorists in Kalat12 hours ago