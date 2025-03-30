PM condoles death of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep

grief and sorrow over the death of Assistant Attorney General (AAG) of

Pakistan Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai.

He prayed to the Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of departed soul.

The premier said that services of late Shahbaz Ahmad Khan for the country

would always be remembered.

“May Allah grant the departed soul a high rank in Jannat ul Firdaus,” he prayed.