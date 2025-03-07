PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent researcher and senior analyst Dr Syed Riffat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent researcher and senior analyst Dr Syed Riffat Hussain.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in Jannah and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

He said the demise of Dr Riffat Hussain deprived Pakistan of one of the best journalists and researchers.