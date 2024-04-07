Open Menu

PM Condoles Demise Of Former CS Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 09:20 PM

PM condoles demise of former CS Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Punjab chief secretary and bureaucrat Javed Mehmood.

He prayed for elevation of ranks of the deceased in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said late Javed Mehmood was a very capable officer and rendered invaluable services for the country.

