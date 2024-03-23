PM Condoles Demise Of Former Diplomat, PCB Chairperson Shehryar Khah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former diplomat and former chairperson of Pakistan Cricket Board Shehryar Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former diplomat and former chairperson of Pakistan Cricket board Shehryar Khan.
He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family.
He said Shehryar Khan was an experienced diplomat who played an excellent role in promoting Pakistan's relations with other countries.
During his postings as high commissioner and ambassador, he advanced foreign policy interests of Pakistan in superb manner, the PM said adding as chairperson of Pakistan Cricket Board on different occasions, he performed his responsibilities magnificently.
The prime minister said his services for Pakistani diplomacy and cricket would always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor
We can make Pakistan stronger by following the principles of unity, faith, and d ..
Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying across province12 seconds ago
-
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC14 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office15 seconds ago
-
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour10 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities5 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats10 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis5 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues5 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor5 minutes ago
-
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying2 hours ago
-
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying2 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Defence Minister discuss regional issues, security cooperation2 hours ago