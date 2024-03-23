Open Menu

PM Condoles Demise Of Former Diplomat, PCB Chairperson Shehryar Khah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former diplomat and former chairperson of Pakistan Cricket Board Shehryar Khan

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said Shehryar Khan was an experienced diplomat who played an excellent role in promoting Pakistan's relations with other countries.

During his postings as high commissioner and ambassador, he advanced foreign policy interests of Pakistan in superb manner, the PM said adding as chairperson of Pakistan Cricket Board on different occasions, he performed his responsibilities magnificently.

The prime minister said his services for Pakistani diplomacy and cricket would always be remembered.

