PM Condoles Demise Of Jugnu Mohsin's Father

Published July 13, 2022

PM condoles demise of Jugnu Mohsin's father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the father of Member Punjab Assembly Jugnu Mohsin and father-in-law of senior journalist Najam Sethi.

He said the late Mohsin Kirmani was a noble human being with a passion for human service who used to support the needy, orphans and helpless people.

He said the death of such a personality was in fact a loss for the whole society.

The prime minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

He also sympathized with the bereaved family of Jugno Mohsin and Najam Sethi.

