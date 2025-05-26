Open Menu

PM Condoles Demise Of Kamal Azfar

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:17 PM

PM condoles demise of Kamal Azfar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former governor Sindh Kamal Azfar and condoled with the bereaved family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former governor Sindh Kamal Azfar and condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of soul of Kamal Azfar and for grant of patience to his family.

He said the demise of Kamal Azfar has deprived Pakistan of a wise and good politician.

