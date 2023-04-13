ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah of Kuwait.

On Twitter, the prime minister conveyed condolences to the Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the bereaved family.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the sad demise of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. I convey our deepest condolences to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait & the bereaved family," he wrote on Twitter.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul.