PM Condoles Demise Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 11:20 PM

PM condoles demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an accident.

In his message of condolence, the PM sympathized with the family and associates of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and said the late leader was a practicing religious scholar, an ideological political worker and a pious human being.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor was an active and ideological political leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and as a minister for religious affairs he fulfilled his duties with hard work, sincerity and honesty, he recalled.

He said he was deeply saddened and hurt by the sudden death of his friend, companion and an important member of the cabinet.

The prime minister paid tribute to his religious, patriotic and political services for the nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks of Jannah and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.

