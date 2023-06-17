UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles Demise Of PML-N Leader Munawar Raza

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 11:22 PM

PM condoles demise of PML-N leader Munawar Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Karachi Syed Munawar Raza.

In a message of condolence in a tweet, he said he was saddened to hear about the passing away of Syed Munawar Raza who was a friend, a sincere companion and leader of PML (N).

He prayed for the absolution of the departed soul and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

