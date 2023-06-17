PM condoles demise of PML-N leader Munawar Raza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Karachi Syed Munawar Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Karachi Syed Munawar Raza.

In a message of condolence in a tweet, he said he was saddened to hear about the passing away of Syed Munawar Raza who was a friend, a sincere companion and leader of PML (N).

He prayed for the absolution of the departed soul and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.