UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Condoles Demise Of Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Of Bahrain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

PM condoles demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Bahrain's Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and conveyed his condolences to the Khalifa family as well as the brotherly people of Bahrain.

"Deepest condolences to the Khalifa family & brotherly people of Bahrain on the passing of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa," the prime minister said in a message posted on his twitter handle.

He said Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa was a man of great vision, profound integrity and above all a close friend to the people of Pakistan. "May his soul rest in eternal peace, Ameen," he added.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Man Bahrain May Family All

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

26 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

41 minutes ago

UK Climate Activists Trigger Criticism for Disresp ..

11 minutes ago

WHO Chief Scientist Points to Lack of Evidence of ..

11 minutes ago

World Food Program Chief Urges Donors to Provide $ ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.