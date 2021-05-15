ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed condolences over the death of a "dedicated young" PTI worker Zahid Mohmand due to COVID-19.

The prime minister said on Twitter that late Zahid had worked to organize Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at grassroots level in Peshawar.

"My condolences and prayers go to his family," he said and urged the countrymen to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the pandemic and wear masks.