PM condoles demise of Qavi Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned artist Muhammad Qavi Khan.

In a statement on Sunday, he said Qavi Khan proved his mettle with work in films, television, stage and radio and received accolades from the people.

He said the Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz medals were recognition of his artistic abilities, at the state level.

Qavi Khan started his career as a child artist at Radio Peshawar which showed his natural talent. His acting performance in "Lakhon Maen Teen" and "Andhera Ujala" were still alive in the hearts of people, he added.

The prime minister said the death of Qavi Khan was an irreparable loss for the field of art.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.