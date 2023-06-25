PM condoles demise of Romanian ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condoled demise of ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Nicolae Goia.

In a tweet, he said, "It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing away of Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Mr.

Nicolae Goia. He will be remembered for his services for Romania as well as for his active role in strengthening Pakistan-Romania relations. May his soul rest in peace! I extend my most sincere condolences to the bereaved family."