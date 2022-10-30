PM condoles demise of Sadaf Naeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of television channel reporter Sadaf Naeem who fell from the long march container.

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.