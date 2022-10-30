PM condoles demise of Sadaf Naeem; announces financial assistance of Rs five million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of television channel reporter Sadaf Naeem who fell from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march container.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.

The PM directed the authorities to hand over the cheque to the family of the deceased journalist.

The reporter fell off the container of the long march held by Imran Khan in Lahore.