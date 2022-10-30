UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles Demise Of Sadaf Naeem; Announces Financial Assistance Of Rs 5 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 10:10 PM

PM condoles demise of Sadaf Naeem; announces financial assistance of Rs 5 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of television channel reporter Sadaf Naeem who fell from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march container.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.

The PM directed the authorities to hand over the cheque to the family of the deceased journalist.

The reporter fell off the container of the long march held by Imran Khan in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the PM telephoned the husband of Sadaf Naeem and condoled with him.

He said the government was with his family in this hour of grief and would extend all possible support to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Long March Sunday Family TV All From Government Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

7 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

13 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.