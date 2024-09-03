PM condoles demise of Saudi Princess Latifa Bint Abdulaziz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Princess Latifa Bint Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, in a social media post on X, conveyed his condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Deeply grieved to learn about the sad demise of Princess Latifa. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia,” said the prime minister.