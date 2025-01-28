Open Menu

PM Condoles Demise Of Saudi Royal Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Al-Saud

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The prime minister took to X to jot down his sentiments of condolence on his official wall and paid tribute to the late Saudi for his public service.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Prince Mohammed bin Fahd’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his legacy of dedicated public service would always be remembered.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Saudi Arabia," he said.

The prime minister also prayed for the exaltation of the deceased's ranks in the Hereafter. "May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen," he said.

