PM condoles demise of son of Sheikh Makki Al Hijazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed grief over the sad demise of son of prominent religious scholar Sheikh Muhammad Makki Al Hijazi.

In a tweet, he said he was grieved to learn about the passing away of the son of Sheikh Muhammad Makki.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.