UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles Demise Of UK PM's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

PM condoles demise of UK PM's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday extended his condolences to Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother.

In a tweet on social media platform, he said, "My condolences to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother. In this difficult moment my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media United Kingdom Family Sad

Recent Stories

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

1 hour ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

2 hours ago
 New era of exceptional progress and prosperity beg ..

New era of exceptional progress and prosperity begins in AJK: Prime Minister Sar ..

32 minutes ago
 Eight development projects approved for city

Eight development projects approved for city

32 minutes ago
 UN Conducts First Humanitarian Flight to Kabul Sin ..

UN Conducts First Humanitarian Flight to Kabul Since Taliban's Takeover - WFP

32 minutes ago
 Senate body directs OGDCL to step up hydrocarbon e ..

Senate body directs OGDCL to step up hydrocarbon exploration activities

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.