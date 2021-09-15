(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday extended his condolences to Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother.

In a tweet on social media platform, he said, "My condolences to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sad demise of his mother. In this difficult moment my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."