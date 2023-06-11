UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Kazakhstan Forest Fire

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PM condoles loss of lives in Kazakhstan forest fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of 14 people in a forest fire in Kazakhstan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Deeply grieved to learn of the death of 14 people in a forest fire in Kazakhstan.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to H.E. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the bereaved families on the loss of precious lives. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

More Stories From Pakistan

