PM condoles losses in Balochistan quake; directs coordinated relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday condoled over the losses of lives and properties due to the earthquake which jolted Harnai area of Balochistan.

After receiving the initial report on quake-caused losses, the prime minister directed all relevant departments to assist the Balochistan government in its relief efforts.

"I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also called for providing best medical treatment to those injured and assured the Federal government's all out cooperation in this hour of need.

He also conveyed his condolences over the deaths and prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.