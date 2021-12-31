PM condoles martyrdom of four soldiers in anti-terror operation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of four personnel of the Pakistan Army during an anti-terror operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan

The prime minister applauded the services of Pakistan's armed forces for the elimination of terrorism.

He said the whole nation was united in this war and the enemy was faced with a brave nation which always remained steadfast in every difficult time.