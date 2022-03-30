UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles Martyrdom Of Pakistani Peacekeepers In Congo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PM condoles martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces in a helicopter crash in Congo, where they were deployed for the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The prime minister also paid homage to the services of the Pakistan armed forces for maintaining peace in the world.

According to ISPR, the PUMA helicopter crashed while undertaking a reconnaissance mission, claiming lives of eight UN peacekeepers on board, including six Pakistani officers and soldiers. The exact cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained.

The Pakistani troops, who were martyred in the incident, included Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot Major Saad Nomani, Co-pilot Maj Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer Havaldar Muhammad Ismail and Crew Chief L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations ISPR Congo

Recent Stories

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

15 minutes ago
 US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's B ..

US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's Bid to Lift Sanctions - Filing

15 minutes ago
 Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

15 minutes ago
 Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View ..

Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View on Conflict in Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

15 minutes ago
 Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Ame ..

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Americans in March - Poll

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.