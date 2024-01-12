PM condoles over death of renowned actor Khalid Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed condolence over the death of Khalid Butt, a renowned actor of Pakistan Television, theatre and film.

"Khalid Butt was a very talented actor of ptv and theatre as well as the film industry," the prime minister said in a statement.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.